Police release surveillance still in alleged sexual assault at Danny Jones Rec Complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have released an image of a person they are trying to locate in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police believe the person shown may have information on an incident reported on Friday in the area of Monitor Street and Lackawanna Boulevard at the Danny Jones Recreation Complex between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Investigators were called to a home near the complex Friday afternoon where an underage victim told police she was sexually assaulted by a man.

The person shown in the image wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. Police say the figure appears to have long braids pulled back.

The victim described her attacker to investigators as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with tattoos on his arm. She said he wore blue shoes, jeans and a navy blue hoodie.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at that time, anyone who may have video from the area showing the same figure, or anyone who believes they know him to call the North Charleston Police Tipline at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

