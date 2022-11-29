Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old boy missing since Tuesday morning.

Scott Colin Treadaway was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Pearl Avenue, police say.

Treadaway is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 100 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing red plaid shorts and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the dispatch center at 843-743-7200.

