Preservation Society seeks families of historic black owned businesses

With education at the heart of the project, Turner says the goal is for the community to take the front seat on this project.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Preservation Society of Charleston on Tuesday night is hosting a launch event for its new Black Businesses of Charleston Oral History Project.

Preservation Society of Charleston president and CEO Brian Turner says this is their way of getting a better understanding of the role Black businesses have had in Charleston.

The Black Businesses of Charleston Oral History Project is a community-led initiative aimed at documenting and showcasing untold stories of Charleston’s historically Black-owned businesses.

Turner says they can’t do it alone, they have and will continue to partner with the families of historic Black business owners to elevate these stories through their own personal experiences.

With education at the heart of the project, Turner says the goal is for the community to take the front seat on this project.

“I want to make sure that what we and our staff are doing is listening. What does the public want out of this, how can we best empower youth to make a difference and control and own these narratives of their past in order to inform the present,” Turner says.

Although Turner says this is just the launch of the project, what they learn along the way is important as it may impact their advocacy efforts, policy work and more to spark change.

The free event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Burke High School for its significant history of being the first public high school for Black Charlestonians.

Click here to learn more.

