SC Aquarium announces plan to expand waterfront learning

The aquarium received a $2 million donation from Boeing to help create the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center.(WCSC)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium announced plans for a new waterfront education facility.

The aquarium received a $2 million donation from Boeing to help create the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center.

“The place where sky meets water will become their classroom; they’ll breathe in the salty air and experience the sights and sounds of the Charleston Harbor,” Director of Education Brian Thill said. “For some, this may be their first or only trip to the coast; For others, this will be the catalyst that leads them to becoming the next generation of conservation stewards and STEM professionals.”

Officials say the opening of the facility will allow them to expand their educational reach and offer free STEM education programming to thousands of students.

“The Lab will promote conservation through education, awareness and connection to the natural environment. Its prime Charleston Harbor location, adjacent to the International African American Museum, will allow students and adults alike to benefit from several immersive educational experiences now available along Charleston’s waterfront,” Boeing Senior Director of Government Operation Lindsay Leonard said.

Expansion of the aquarium’s classroom space will allow twice the number of students to attend classes.

The learning lab will also be available as a meeting space for organizations and businesses.

