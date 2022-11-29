S.C. Dept. of Transportation holding fall cleanup event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Motorists in South Carolina may notice an increase of people cleaning up along roadways in the state Tuesday.

Employees from the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be out on Tuesday picking up litter along the state’s roadways.

SCDOT says “hundreds of employees” will participate in their fall cleanup event including employees from their headquarters and county offices.

The agency is urging motorists to use caution and be on the lookout for employees along the roadways.

