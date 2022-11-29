SC Lottery
South Carolina facing lawsuit over license plate cameras

Hundreds of millions of records with data from your license plate taken by cameras across the state has become the target of a new lawsuit.
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - If you drive in South Carolina, law enforcement likely knows where you’ve been and when, and that data, which includes hundreds of millions of records with data from your license plate is becoming the target of a new lawsuit.

The suit alleges there is not enough oversight into who can get their hands on this information and why. The plaintiffs want the South Carolina Supreme Court to step in and ban law enforcement from accessing this network of cameras until lawmakers can set parameters for how they’re used.

Automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, are part of what’s being labeled an “expansive surveillance network” across South Carolina. Every time a car drives by, the cameras take a photo of the vehicle and its license plate and record data capturing when and where the plate was read.

The State Law Enforcement Division operates the system that retains all of those photos for three years before they’re deleted.

“We’ve got about four million automobiles in this state. The database that SLED has is 400 million,” attorney Jim Carpenter says.

Carpenter is one of the attorneys who’s now suing SLED over it.

Court filings state law enforcement officers from around 100 agencies can access and search this information as long as they have a “legitimate law enforcement purpose,” per SLED internal policy.

“There’s no requirement of a finding from a judge that says there’s probable cause that a crime has taken place,” Carpenter says.

Freedom of Information requests show the system is growing significantly. In 2014, cameras captured photos of around 26 million vehicles and their license plates. But last year, that figure jumped to more than 150 million.

There’s no oversight from the state legislature into how this information is used – or even authorizing SLED to establish this system in the first place. Carpenter says that makes this system vulnerable for abuse.

“If somebody were wanting to find out where’s his girlfriend been traveling or where’s his ex-girlfriend been traveling or the guy she’s now dating, where’s he traveling, or any other illegitimate, non-law enforcement-related purpose,” Carpenter says.

One lawmaker, House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford, has proposed legislation multiple times that would impose restrictions on who would be able to access this database and for what purpose, and significantly limit how long the photos in it are kept.

His bills have gotten little traction in the past, but he’s hopeful that changes when the new legislative session begins in January.

“This is not communist Russia. This is the United States of America, where our movement should not be tracked by the government,” Rutherford says.

A spokesperson for SLED says the agency is aware of the lawsuit but they feel it is inappropriate to comment while the lawsuit is pending.

The plaintiffs are asking the state Supreme Court to directly rule in this lawsuit.

SLED now has an opportunity to respond to that request before justices decide if they’ll take the case up or send it to a lower court.

