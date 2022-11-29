SC Lottery
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged

Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder.

The family of 18-year-old Jayson McGraw celebrated his graduation from West Portsmouth High School this spring.

“He was starting his journey into becoming a man very responsibly and eager,” Latoya Cave, McGraw’s mother, said.

Cave said her son wanted to work as a heavy machine operator and do lots of traveling.

“Jayson was the youngest of my three children and the only boy I had,” she said. “He wore his heart on his sleeve, and if he loved you, he loved you really hard.”

The sheriff said someone claiming to be McGraw’s friend called 911 just after 1 a.m. Monday. First responders found McGraw on the ground when they arrived on site.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, WSAZ reported.

“I got robbed of my whole baby,” Cave said. “I’m going to miss having my son. I will never get to speak to my baby again.”

The sheriff said two minors who ran from the stabbing scene were found and arrested.

“It shouldn’t happen to anybody,” Clint Askew, McGraw’s uncle, said. “It shouldn’t have happened the way it happened. These kids are growing up crazy down here, and everyone knows it.”

Askew said McGraw felt more like a son to him.

“I’m just never going to be able to speak to him again, and that is so crushing,” he said.

The sheriff said the two arrested in the case could face additional charges.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

