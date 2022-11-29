Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified.

Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.

Crews found the remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management area on Nov. 14.

The cause of death has been deemed a homicide, deputies say. They have not provided details about what led them to that determination.

Investigators determined the last contact anyone had with Brenda occurred on August 9. Her vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai, was found on Sept. 9, at Walmart on Pembroke Drive in Hilton Head.

Deputies say Carman was a resident of the Indigo Run community of Hilton Head and shared the home with her long-time boyfriend.

Searches were held in parts of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton including the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve where her remains were recovered, deputies say.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about Carman’s death or disappearance is asked to call Investigator W. Weich at 843-255-3313, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

