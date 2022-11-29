SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22. Beaufort...
Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22. Beaufort County deputies say her remains were found in the Bluffton area on Nov. 14.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified.

Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.

Crews found the remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management area on Nov. 14.

The cause of death has been deemed a homicide, deputies say. They have not provided details about what led them to that determination.

Investigators determined the last contact anyone had with Brenda occurred on August 9. Her vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai, was found on Sept. 9, at Walmart on Pembroke Drive in Hilton Head.

Deputies say Carman was a resident of the Indigo Run community of Hilton Head and shared the home with her long-time boyfriend.

Searches were held in parts of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton including the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve where her remains were recovered, deputies say.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about Carman’s death or disappearance is asked to call Investigator W. Weich at 843-255-3313, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash...
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Ke'Various Sparks was sentenced to 45 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in...
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say

Latest News

The agreement would call for the unnamed company to invest $3.5 billion to develop on over 600...
Berkeley Co. could spend over $100M to land record-breaking $3.5B investment
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Viewing underway for former Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family holds viewing for former Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. considering paying over $100M as part of potential record-breaking $3.5B investment