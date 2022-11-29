Trident United Way sets $100K goal for ‘Giving Tuesday’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way, an organization that works to improve education, financial stability and health for all in the Tri-County area, hopes to raise $100,000 during its Giving Tuesday initiative.

The funds raised will support the Community Resource Center’s 211, a helpline connecting people to gain access to pressing needs from housing assistance to utility assistance and more. Trident United Way pledged to match every dollar donated Tuesday up to $50,000.

Associate Vice President of Advancement Amy Maciariello says she wants the community to spread the message of 211.

“Oftentimes when you’re in a situation where you just need help right now, 211 is that helpline for you,” Maciariello says, “And so, just this past year we had well over 13,000 calls, we average over 1,000 a month and that need just keeps rising.”

Whether through call, text or the app, Trident United Way will connect you to resources based on your need and zip code.

Marciariello says the latest greatest need heard by callers is housing, rental assistance and utility assistance, which continue to rise. Once you’ve donated, donors are greeted via phone call full of cheers from the Trident United Way team and a thank you for their support.

“It’s such an exciting day because not only do we get to raise a lot of money for an incredible community resource,” Marciarello says, “But we get to get on the phone and thank our donors who make everything happen and let them know how much we appreciate their support and it’s just a fun day that we get to do this.”

To donate to Trident United Way, you can visit tuw.org/givingtuesday and learn more about the community resource hotline 211.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.