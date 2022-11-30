Animal Society offering $5,000 reward for info on burned and abandoned dog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is treating a dog with second and third-degree burns that was abandoned at a West Ashley apartment complex. The organization is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Kay Hyman is the Community Engagement Director at the Charleston Animal Society and makes a plea to the community.

“This particular case is pretty heinous because no animal should be left without medical care. It’s critical that when an animal is sick or injured, that it gets to a veterinarian so that it can be cared for. It’s cruelty to not do that is cruelty to abandon an animal. We want to know if anybody out there knows who is responsible for this,” Hyman says.

According to the animal society, a police officer found the miniature schnauzer in a cat crate in the parking lot of the Palmilla Apartments two days before Thanksgiving. They say the dog went to an emergency vet and is still getting critical care around the clock at the animal society. Shelter employees have nicknamed the dog Beard.

“He’s on IV fluids, he’s on intensive pain relief, daily bandage changes, it’s he is not out of the woods, we, you know, we don’t know for sure that he will make it burns are very serious. And we don’t know what caused the burns,” Hyman says.

According to South Carolina State Law, someone who abandons an animal can be guilty of a misdemeanor and someone who harms an animal can be guilty of a felony. Abandonment can carry up to 30 days in prison and a $200-$500 fine. Harm can carry up to 180 days to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“The cruelty that we’ve been seeing here at the Charleston Animal Society in the last few months is unbelievably heightened. It’s just been really bad. One week we had over seven dogs come in so emaciated you could see every rib and some of them couldn’t even stand up,” Hyman says.

Hyman says the animal society is ready and willing to pay the $5,000 reward to anyone with information the leads to an arrest and felony conviction. You can reach the Charleston Animal Control at (843) 743-7200.

“We all have to work together to save these animals’ lives. A lot of people, you know, are hesitant to call the police department, but it’s so important for us all to be a voice for these animals because they cannot speak for themselves,” Hyman says.

