SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bystander uses pepper spray to help police officer arrest alleged Walmart shoplifter

Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of...
Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of Phoenix, on Tuesday afternoon.(Buckeye Police Department)
By Dani Birzer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – A bystander is being credited for his quick action in helping a police officer arrest an alleged shoplifter at a Walmart in Arizona.

Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of Phoenix, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, when the responding officer attempted to arrest the suspect, the suspect tried to flee. A nearby shopper who witnessed the struggle intervened and used pepper spray on the suspect, who was then subdued enough for the officer to arrest.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody and treated for exposure to pepper spray.

The police officer involved was treated at a hospital for a minor injury to his arm, Buckeye police said in a Facebook post.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say
Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22. Beaufort...
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

Latest News

The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is trying to right some wrongs from his youth.
The Rock takes a trip down memory lane to right a decades-old wrong
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission spent $1.9 million on a 0.53-acre property...
County buys land to extend Shem Creek Boat Landing parking
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the House leadership election the "end of a...
Schumer calls House leadership election 'end of a magnificent era'
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American...
Biden makes remarks, discussing new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit