Cold front to bring rain and a big cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Happy last day of hurricane season! We’re tracking a strong cold front racing through the Southeast this morning which will bring a brief period of showers, and a few downpours, before exiting off the coast by early this afternoon. Expect a period of 2-4 hours of showers before drying back out this afternoon with partial clearing late in the day. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and low 70s throughout the day. The cold front will push offshore this evening and much cooler weather will move in tonight. We’ll wake up to a clear sky on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for most! We expect sunny skies on Thursday but a cool day throughout with highs only in the upper 50s. A warm-up begins after one more chilly morning on Friday, highs will reach the mid 60s Friday afternoon and mid 70s by Saturday. A weak front may lower the temperatures back into the 60s on Sunday with a small chance of a rain.

TODAY: Turning Cloudy with Rain Likely by Mid to Late Morning. Rain Ends Early in the Afternoon. Clearing Late. High 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 65.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

