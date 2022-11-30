Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found in the Eutawville area earlier this month.

The remains were those of Cyrstal Nicole Turner, 39, of Church Hill, Tennessee, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says.

Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12 on Cement Bridge Road near County Line Road, Fogle said.

Her cause and manner of death are pending additional lab work.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

