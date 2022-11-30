Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday.

Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

“We’re trying to obtain more information to determine if foul play was involved or not,” Ravenell said. “This investigation is still early yet.”

The autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

