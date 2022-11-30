Coroner’s office identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday.

Herman Reed Jr., 61, from North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound on Atkins Street at approximately 11:05 p.m., Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department said more details will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.