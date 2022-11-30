SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday.(Live 5 News)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Herman Reed Jr., 61, from North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound on Atkins Street at approximately 11:05 p.m., Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department said more details will be released at a later time.

