Coroner’s office identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday.
Herman Reed Jr., 61, from North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound on Atkins Street at approximately 11:05 p.m., Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The North Charleston Police Department said more details will be released at a later time.
