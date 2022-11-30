SC Lottery
County buys land to extend Shem Creek Boat Landing parking

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission spent $1.9 million on a 0.53-acre property...
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission spent $1.9 million on a 0.53-acre property that will extend parking at the Shem Creek Boat Landing.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County hopes a newly bought plot of land will make life easier at one of the county’s busiest boat landings.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission spent $1.9 million on a 0.53-acre property that will extend parking at the Shem Creek Boat Landing.

“The purchase of this land is wonderful news for boat owners and any user of the Shem Creek Boat Landing, which is currently one of the county’s busiest boat landings,” Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission Executive Director Kevin Bowie said.

The purchase includes two lots adjacent to the boat landing on Simmons Street. Initial planning for the parking expansion is already underway, according to a news release.

“We were very pleased to have the opportunity to expand parking at this site to better serve the community,” Bowie said.

The boat landing will also undergo previously scheduled accessibility and drainage improvements, and the existing parking lot will be repaved this winter.

The county says the transaction was brokered by Buckley Powell with EXP Commercial.

