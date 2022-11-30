SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County

Charleston County deputies say a man who led them on a chase from the North Charleston area...
Charleston County deputies say a man who led them on a chase from the North Charleston area into Georgetown County will face charges in the pursuit.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say charges a pending against a man who led them on a pursuit into Georgetown County late Tuesday night.

Deputies attempted to pull over a motorcycle at approximately 11 p.m. at I-26 and Aviation in North Charleston, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The driver of the motorcycle did not stop and continued over I-26 to the Ravenel Bridge and on Highway 17 into Mount Pleasant, Knapp said.

Deputies say the chase continued into Georgetown County where the man crashed on South Frasier Street.

The man, whose name was not immediately released suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Authorites have not specified which charges he is likely to face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say
Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash...
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash

Latest News

A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
Funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting, set for Wednesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community to pay final respects to Lavel Davis Jr., Dorchester Co. football star killed in UVA shooting
City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family...
Charleston may require elevated foundations of new single-family homes above ground
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Community remembers Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting