Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher needs help with classroom items

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - During this season of giving one elementary school teacher is hoping people will help with her classroom supply needs.

Joseph Pye Elementary teacher Brisa Willis has been hard at work this school year literally helping her students put pen to paper.

She says during the pandemic a lot of assignments students were completing were digital, which allowed them to improve their typing skills. But she says it caused many students’ handwriting penmanship skills to decline.

Since the beginning of the school year, Willis has been incorporating opportunities that allow students to write and practice their handwriting.

“They spend a lot of time on the computer and devices, and I just have students that prefer paper,” Willis said.

For her Donors Choose Project, Willis hopes to get some basic classroom items like paper and sticky notes to allow students to write down their answers during group instruction using colored pencils.

“Every project that I do, including this one, Classroom Basics, really impacts the learning for my students,” Willis says. “It’s funny because I have students who ask, ‘Is my work on the computer or the laptop?’ and I will say, ‘It’s on paper.’ And they will say, ‘OK, I like paper better.’ So, having that paper would really impact my students and they like it, too.”

You can help Willis and her students at Joseph Pye Elementary school continue to improve their handwriting skills.

This Donor’s Choose project still needs a little more than $250 to be funded but right now donations are being doubled.

You can become a Live 5 classroom champion by clicking here and donating.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

