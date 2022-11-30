Hiring event supports production of U.S. Navy vessels

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - SC Works Trident, a Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments program, is hosting a student welding hiring event.

BCDCOG Business Sevices Coordinator Kalen Milford says it’s their job to get the tri-county back to work especially after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this mission, Milford says they work with companies like W International to complete their teams.

Located in Goose Creek, W International is an advanced metal fabricator, and their team weld complex systems like navy submarines and supercarriers.

If accepted into the program, applicants who successfully complete the 10-to-12-week paid training will be awarded a welding certificate and a full-time position with W International.

“This is an opportunity to start a 30-year career. So, if you only have a high school diploma or GED equivalent this is a great opportunity to start a 30-year career that you can use for the rest of your life and take care of your family,” Milford says.

At this weekend’s event, W International associates will be directing open interviews letting people know on the spot if they have advanced to the next round.

Participants are asked to bring a resume, but the only requirements include being a United States Citizen and having a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

The hiring event will be held at 2040 Bushy Park Road in Goose Creek from 7-10 a.m.

