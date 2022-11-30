SC Lottery
Larson’s 17 help Charleston defeat Old Dominion 75-60

The College of Charleston moved to 7-1 with a win over Old Dominion on Tuesday
The College of Charleston moved to 7-1 with a win over Old Dominion on Tuesday(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson had 17 points in Charleston’s 75-60 victory against Old Dominion on Tuesday night.

Larson added seven assists and three steals for the Cougars (7-1). Dalton Bolon scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Reyne Smith recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.

Chaunce Jenkins finished with 17 points and four assists for the Monarchs (4-4). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 13 points for Old Dominion. In addition, Mekhi Long finished with nine points and two steals.

