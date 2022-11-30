Lowcountry high school basketball scores (11/29)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Basketball

Summerville 70, Wando 56 - The Green Wave were led by Yannick Smith’s 22 points while Melvin Teal had 17. Kai Murdock had 14 to lead the Warriors who fell to 3-1. Summerville improves to 3-1

Oceanside Collegiate 77, Pinewood Prep 54

Beckham 86, St. John’s 36

First Baptist 87, Stall 67

Bishop England 51, Stratford 45

Hanahan 55, Andrews 50 - Keith Bryant led the Hawks with 16 points

Girls Basketball

Summerville 44, Wando 29 - Summerville improves to 3-1 after getting 13 points from Antonia Brewer. The Warriors fall to 2-1 despite 10 points from Jordan Imburgia

Beckham 50, St. John’s 24

Pinewood Prep 48, Oceanside Collegiate 44

Stall 61, First Baptist 51

Stratford 49, Bishop England 30

