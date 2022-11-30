SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man wanted for questioning after vehicle hit by gunfire at restaurant

Police want to talk to Christopher Benjamin Rivers, 38, about a shooting incident back on Oct....
Police want to talk to Christopher Benjamin Rivers, 38, about a shooting incident back on Oct. 15.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning.

Police want to talk to Christopher Benjamin Rivers, 38, about a shooting incident back on Oct. 15.

Investigators responded to a restaurant at the 7800 block of Dorchester Rd. at 8:49 p.m.

At the scene, officers were told by the owner that one of their customer’s cars was hit by gunfire, according to an incident report.

While notifying the owner of the vehicle, police located a shell casing in the parking lot. Investigators also say the vehicle was “struck” at least three times on the roof near the windshield.

Police believe the vehicle was caught in the crossfire and not the target.

Rivers is described as 6′07″, weighing 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the department at 843-554-5700.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say
Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22. Beaufort...
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

Latest News

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday.
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest...
Animal Society offering $5,000 reward for info on burned and abandoned dog
A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
Charleston city officials Mayor John Tecklenburg, Councilmember Mike Seekings and Charleston...
Charleston officials announce rollout date for program aimed at cutting underage drinking