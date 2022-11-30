SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston Fire Department looking to fill 18 firefighter vacancies

The assistant chief said their vacancies have increased in recent years due to the pandemic,...
The assistant chief said their vacancies have increased in recent years due to the pandemic, and their turnover rate has remained between 10 to 12 percent.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston says their fire department is short more than a dozen firefighters, and they are looking to cut that number soon.

North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Christan Rainey said they are short 18 firefighters right now but said he is optimistic they can eventually bring that number down to zero.

Rainey said the vacancies are not affecting calls for service or response times in the city because there are enough firefighters available for every truck. However, firefighters are having to work more overtime hours to ensure they are fully staffed.

The assistant chief said their vacancies have increased in recent years due to the pandemic, and their turnover rate has remained between 10 to 12 percent.

The starting salary for a firefighter in the city is just under $44,000 per year and just under $46,000 for EMTs.

Rainey said the department has been reaching out to local students to help recruit more firefighters into their ranks.

“We have a ride-along program, where they’re able to ride along with us, kind of see the ins and outs of what we do,” Rainey said. “It’s one of those jobs that you know you see us going down the street and going to an emergency, but you don’t know what we do once we get there. You don’t know what it’s like being a firefighter day in and day out.”

Rainey said they currently have applications that are open through Jan. 6, with an orientation scheduled for Jan. 9.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say
Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22. Beaufort...
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

Latest News

Crews are on Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire on Johns Island
Officers were called out to Montague Avenue at 1:18 p.m. about a bank robbery.
Police investigating bank robbery in N. Charleston
Lee McCaskill, 89, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and...
‘You won’t live’: 89-year-old arrested after putting gun to wife’s head, deputies say
Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession...
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County