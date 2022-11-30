SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pilot hikes 6 miles to get help after plane crash

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address...
Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.(Mountain Green Fire Protection District)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (Gray News) – A pilot hiked for miles to get help after his plane crashed near Durst Mountain in Utah Sunday.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post the pilot “made a skilled-forced landing.”

They said he “miraculously walked away from the crash” and hiked about six miles to get cell service to call 911.

He was able to direct first responders to the crash location, despite the difficulties of following dirt roads typically navigated by ATVs most of the way to get there.

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.

According to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, no one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say
Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22. Beaufort...
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

Latest News

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks, discussing new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Tornadoes wrecking homes around south fueled by record highs; 2 deaths reported
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion