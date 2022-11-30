SC Lottery
Police investigating bank robbery in N. Charleston

Officers were called out to Montague Avenue at 1:18 p.m. about a bank robbery.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are looking for the person responsible for robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Someone entered the CPM Federal Credit Union bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The person then left on foot towards Spruill Avenue with an “undetermined” amount of money, Jacobs said.

The investigation is ongoing.

