Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after leading deputies on a pursuit across two counties with speeds reaching more than 100 mph Tuesday night.

Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, jail records show.

A police report states deputies observed the motorcycle turn from Northside Drive onto Ashley Phosphate while failing to signal three lane changes before making a U-turn.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle but it turned onto I-26 eastbound reaching speeds of approximately 120 mph.

The police report states the motorcycle took the Mount Pleasant exit and crossed over the Ravenel Bridge before continuing through Mount Pleasant and into Awendaw.

During this time, deputies say speeds on Highway 17 varied between 100 and 120 mph.

The report states the chase continued into Georgetown County where the man crashed on South Frasier Street.

Conner told deputies that he fled because his license was suspended and he had narcotics in his possession, the report states.

Deputies say they located a baggie with a crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive from methamphetamine.

Conner was treated at the scene by Georgetown County EMS before being transported to Roper Mount Pleasant for treatment and jail clearance, the report states.

Conner was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

