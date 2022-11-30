SC Lottery
South Carolina State secures 73-68 win over East Carolina

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina 73-68 on Tuesday night.

Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rakeim Gary was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid.

The Pirates (5-3) were led in scoring by Ezra Ausar, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. RJ Felton added 14 points for East Carolina. Javon Small also had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

South Carolina State went into the half leading East Carolina 39-35. Hallums put up 12 points in the half. South Carolina State outscored East Carolina by one point in the second half. Gary led the way with 12 second-half points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

