Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an investigation at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center earlier this month.

A man was caught attempting to cut the fence near the parking lot of the detention center on Nov. 7, Sheriff Duane Lewis said. When the sergeant began to approach the man, he threw a package under a vehicle and fled on foot, authorities say.

Deputies say the package included several items, including 34.9 grams of a crystal-like substance, four bags of marijuana, three lighters, 60 Newport cigarettes, four bags of rolling papers, a cellphone with a charger, a digital scale and a bag containing eight pills.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an investigation at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center earlier this month.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Tyshawn Zeik Pinckney, 22, was identified as the suspect with the package. Authorities say the staff was able to identify Pinckney due to previous incarcerations.

Several warrants were issued for Pinckney’s arrest, including distribution of narcotics near a school, trafficking methamphetamine and furnishing contraband, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says investigators determined the contraband was intended for inmate Jhamien Askia Robinson, 29. Investigators say the inmate’s wife, Kierra Marie Robinson, 28, supplied Pinckney with the contraband and bolt cutters to cut the fence.

Deputies obtained warrants for Jhamien Robinson for furnishing or possession of contraband by a prisoner. The sheriff’s office also obtained a warrant for Kierra Robinson for furnishing contraband.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

