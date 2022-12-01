SC Lottery
2 charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s...
Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s death on Nov. 11. Both are being held without bond.(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A man and a woman in St. Louis were arrested after a toddler died from ingesting fentanyl, according to police.

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s death on Nov. 11. Both are being held without bond.

Police said they received a call that day about an unresponsive child at a home. That child, identified as 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to police, Lilinna tested positive for fentanyl. Officers said they found capsules, drug paraphernalia, powder residue and guns in the home.

Tufts and Collins told officers they knew that Lilinna had infested fentanyl but did not seek medical attention for her, police said.

Another toddler was home at the time and was also exposed to drugs, paraphernalia and guns, police said. That child was evaluated and determined to be in good health.

Police did not clarify Lilinna’s relationship to Tufts and Collins.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

