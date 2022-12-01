Charleston County Schools report phone, internet outage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials say their information technology department is working to resolve a district-wide phone and internet outage.

The district notified parents via an automated message at 11:48 a.m. of the outage.

“It may be difficult to get in touch with your student’s school today,” the message stated. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Parents can email communications@charleston.k12.sc.us with any emergency issues.

It was not clear what caused the outages or how long it would take for service to be restored.

