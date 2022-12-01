SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston County Schools report phone, internet outage

Charleston County School District officials say their information technology department is working to resolve a district-wide phone and internet outage.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials say their information technology department is working to resolve a district-wide phone and internet outage.

The district notified parents via an automated message at 11:48 a.m. of the outage.

“It may be difficult to get in touch with your student’s school today,” the message stated. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Parents can email communications@charleston.k12.sc.us with any emergency issues.

It was not clear what caused the outages or how long it would take for service to be restored.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession...
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office says remains found in Eutawville on Nov. 12 were those...
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Schools report phone, internet outage
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
Police say Murray was last seen in the Charleston area on Wednesday.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville High School lifts ‘secure hold’ prompted by threat