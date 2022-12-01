SC Lottery
Clark scores 26 as Citadel takes down Charleston Southern

Ed Conroy and Barclay Radebaugh meet before The Citadel and CSU meet up before their game on...
Ed Conroy and Barclay Radebaugh meet before The Citadel and CSU meet up before their game on Wednesday night(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark had 26 points in Citadel’s 76-73 victory against Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Clark had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3). Austin Ash scored 22 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Madison Durr recorded nine points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Claudell Harris Jr. led the Buccaneers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kalib Clinton added 18 points and RJ Johnson had 13 points.

