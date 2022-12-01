SC Lottery
Clemson’s McFadden Awarded ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy

By ACC Athletics
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden has been voted the winner of the 2022 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected most outstanding blocker in the ACC by a poll of the league’s head coaches and defensive coordinators. The trophy is given in memory of William P. Jacobs, who served as president of Presbyterian College from 1935 to 1945.

McFadden, a 6-2, 305-pound first-year graduate student from Spartanburg, South Carolina, heads into next Saturday night’s Subway ACC Football Championship Game having played more than 2,800 career snaps in 54 college games. He has started every game this season while leading the Tigers to a 10-2 overall record and an unbeaten mark in ACC play.

With McFadden paving the way, Clemson boasts one of three ACC 1,000-yard rushers (Will Shipley) and has amassed close to 5,000 yards in total offense. McFadden, who completed his undergraduate degree in sociology last spring, was voted the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice during the 2022 season.

“Jordan is so deserving,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He has obviously been our best player and most consistent player for the last couple of years. He is a guy that football is very important to. His craft is very important to him. He’s become an incredibly disciplined and technically savvy offensive lineman. He’s one of the strongest kids we’ve got, and he is a complete player in every aspect.

“I’m very thankful that he’s getting this recognition because he has worked his tail off to become a great offensive lineman. And it’s not just what he’s done on the field; off the field as well, he embodies everything about this award.”

This marks the 10th time that a Clemson player has claimed the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and the first since Mitch Hyatt claimed the award in both 2017 and 2018.

Winners of the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy

1953    Bill Wohrman, FB, South Carolina

1954    Bill Wohrman, FB, South Carolina

1955    Bob Pellegrini, C, Maryland

1956    Hal McElhaney, FB, Duke

1957    Hal McElhaney, FB, Duke

1958    John Saunders, FB, South Carolina

1959    Doug Cline, FB, Clemson

1960    Dwight Bumgarner, T, Duke

1961    Art Gregory, T, Duke

Jim LeCompte, G, North Carolina

1962    Art Gregory, T, Duke

1963    Chuck Walker, T, Duke

1964    Eddie Kesler, FB, North Carolina

1965    John McNabb, G, Duke

1966    Wayne Mass, T, Clemson

1967    Harry Olszewski, G, Clemson

1968    Greg Shelly, T, Virginia

1969    Ralph Sonntag, T, Maryland

1970    Dan Ryczek, C, Virginia

1971    Geoff Hamlin, FB, North Carolina

1972    Ron Rusnak, G, North Carolina

1973    Bill Yoest, G, NC State

1974    Ken Huff, G, North Carolina

1975    Billy Bryan, C, Duke

1976    Billy Bryan, C, Duke

1977    Joe Bostic, G, Clemson

1978    Jim Ritcher, C, NC State

1979    Jim Ritcher, C, NC State

1980    Ron Wooten, G, North Carolina

1981    Lee Nanney, T, Clemson

1982    Dave Pacella, T, Maryland

1983    James Farr, G, Clemson

1984    Jim Dombrowski, T, Virginia

1985    Jim Dombrowski, T, Virginia

1986    Paul Kiser, G, Wake Forest

1987    John Phillips, G, Clemson

1988    Jeff Garnica, C, North Carolina

1989    Chris Port, T, Duke

1990    Ray Roberts, T, Virginia

1991    Ray Roberts, T, Virginia

1992    Ben Coleman, T, Wake Forest

1993    Mark Dixon, G, Virginia

1994    Clay Shiver, C, Florida State

1995    Clay Shiver, C, Florida State

1996    no recipient

1997    Tra Thomas, T, Florida State

1998    Craig Page, C, Georgia Tech

1999    John St. Clair, C, Virginia

2000    Tarlos Thomas, T, Florida State

2001    Brett Williams, T, Florida State

2002    Brett Williams, T, Florida State

2003    Elton Brown, G, Virginia

2004    Elton Brown, G, Virginia

2005    Eric Winston, T, Miami

2006    Josh Beekman, G-C, Boston College

2007    Steve Justice, C, Wake Forest

2008    Eugene Monroe, T, Virginia

2009    Rodney Hudson, G, Florida State

2010    Rodney Hudson, G, Florida State

2011    Blake DeChristopher, T, Virginia Tech

2012    Jonathan Cooper, G, North Carolina

2013    Cameron Erving, T, Florida State

2014    Cameron Erving, T-C, Florida State

2015    Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State

2016    Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State

2017    Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson

2018    Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson

2019    Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville

2020    Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame

2021    Ikem Ekwonu, T, NC State

2022    Jordan McFadden, T, Clemson

