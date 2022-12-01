Clemson’s Trotter Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s game against South Carolina on Saturday. Trotter’s selection is Clemson’s 12th weekly accolade of the season and gives the Tigers a total of 565 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

The honor is Trotter’s second of the season, joining his selection following a superlative performance against Florida State in October. He joins B.J. Goodson (2015), Dorian O’Daniel (2017) and James Skalski (2021) as the only Clemson players in the last 10 years to earn multiple ACC Linebacker of the Week awards in a single season.

Last week, Trotter recorded eight tackles (plus a ninth per coaches’ film review), 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception he returned 35 yards for a touchdown. The defensive touchdown was Clemson’s first of the 2022 season and first since Mario Goodrich’s pick-six in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. He also helped Clemson limit South Carolina to 1.7 yards per carry in the contest.

Trotter has blossomed down the stretch of his sophomore campaign. The first-year starter and All-ACC candidate leads Clemson with 74 tackles as credited by the coaching staff and has produced 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble this season. After producing 18 tackles (3.0 for loss) in Clemson’s first six games, the coaches have credited Trotter with 56 stops (6.0 for loss), including four games with nine or more tackles, in Clemson’s six most recent contests.

