SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson’s Trotter Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. — Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s game against South Carolina on Saturday. Trotter’s selection is Clemson’s 12th weekly accolade of the season and gives the Tigers a total of 565 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

The honor is Trotter’s second of the season, joining his selection following a superlative performance against Florida State in October. He joins B.J. Goodson (2015), Dorian O’Daniel (2017) and James Skalski (2021) as the only Clemson players in the last 10 years to earn multiple ACC Linebacker of the Week awards in a single season.

Last week, Trotter recorded eight tackles (plus a ninth per coaches’ film review), 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception he returned 35 yards for a touchdown. The defensive touchdown was Clemson’s first of the 2022 season and first since Mario Goodrich’s pick-six in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. He also helped Clemson limit South Carolina to 1.7 yards per carry in the contest.

Trotter has blossomed down the stretch of his sophomore campaign. The first-year starter and All-ACC candidate leads Clemson with 74 tackles as credited by the coaching staff and has produced 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble this season. After producing 18 tackles (3.0 for loss) in Clemson’s first six games, the coaches have credited Trotter with 56 stops (6.0 for loss), including four games with nine or more tackles, in Clemson’s six most recent contests.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession...
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office says remains found in Eutawville on Nov. 12 were those...
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

Latest News

Grayson McCall helped lead Coastal Carolina to a win over Appalachian State on Thursday
McCall Makes History; 14 Chants Earn Postseason Honors
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Syracuse...
Clemson Leads With 12 Selection to All-ACC Football Teams
Cougars Reveal 2023 Baseball Schedule
Clemson’s McFadden Awarded ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy
Kroeger and Dial Earn SEC Player of the Week Accolades