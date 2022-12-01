Coastal Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball is excited to unveil the 2023 schedule, which includes 34 home games versus teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big East, Conference USA, Atlantic 10, and the new look Sun Belt Conference.

The 2023 schedule will once again be a challenging one, as head coach Gary Gilmore’s team will play eight teams that made the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Tournament last year in national seeds North Carolina and Southern Miss, as well as Wake Forest, VCU, Campbell, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, and Texas State.

“The 2023 schedule will be one of the most challenging schedules we have had in years. It’s highlighted by 34 home games, along with 20 overall games versus 2022 NCAA Regional participants, including new SBC powerhouse member Southern Miss,” stated Gilmore. “The season kicks off with four weekends at home versus terrific competition. It then includes home games versus North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Clemson, Southern Miss, Georgia Southern, Texas State, and Campbell, among others, which will be must-attend games for Teal Nation.”

The 2023 slate will kick off with the annual Baseball at the Beach Tournament on Feb. 17-19. This year’s tournament field will consist of Fairfield, Middle Tennessee, and VCU. Coastal will open the season versus Fairfield on Opening Day, Friday, Feb. 17, and host Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 18, before wrapping up Opening Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, against VCU.

The Chants will remain at home to host NC State for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and then conclude the season-opening seven-game home stand with a three-game series with Creighton on Feb. 24-26.

After the road opener at the College of Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Men in Teal will open up March with an eight-game home stand with a three-game series versus Davidson (March 3-5), a midweek contest against Wake Forest (March 7), a three-game weekend series versus Illinois (March 10-12), and another midweek game versus the Big South Champions in Campbell (March 14).

Coach Gilmore’s squad will then open up Sun Belt Conference play on the road for the sixth time in the Chants’ seven years in the Sun Belt, as CCU will take on conference newcomer James Madison for a three-game conference series on March 17-19 in Harrisonburg, Va.

Coastal will return home for a three-game conference series with Texas State on March 24-26, before hitting the road for a five-game swing at North Carolina (March 28), at Georgia State (March 31-April 2), and at in-state foe Clemson (April 4).

A three-game home series against Georgia Southern on April 6-8, breaks up a long three weeks for the Chanticleers, who return to the road for five-straight games at Campbell (April 10 & 11) and Old Dominion (April 14-16).

Following the conference weekend series versus the Monarchs in Norfolk, Va., the Chanticleers return home to host the College of Charleston in midweek play on Tuesday, April 18, before welcoming Sun Belt newcomer Southern Miss to Springs Brooks Stadium for the first time on April 21-23.

CCU will wrap up the month of April on the road with a midweek contest at Wake Forest on Tuesday, April 25, before heading south to Cajun country to do battle with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in conference play on April 28-30.

The month of May will see Coastal host nine home games, beginning with a home contest against Charlotte in midweek action on Tuesday, May 2, before hosting a three-game conference series against Appalachian State on March 5-7.

After a road contest at The Citadel on Tuesday, May 9, the Chanticleers will turn around to host Clemson on Wednesday, May 10, before closing out the regular-season road slate at South Alabama on May 12-14.

The final four games of the regular season will come at Springs Brooks Stadium, as the Chants will host North Carolina on Tuesday, May 16, and then conclude the regular-season schedule at home with a three-game series against another new Sun Belt Conference foe in Marshall on May 18-20.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament will once again be held at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., and is set for May 23-28.

