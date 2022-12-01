Cougars Reveal 2023 Baseball Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston baseball team will embark on a rigorous 56-game schedule in 2023 featuring five NCAA regional participants from last spring, including a season-opening series against perennial national power Virginia Tech at Patriots Point on Feb. 17-19, announced head coach Chad Holbrook on Tuesday.

Charleston’s 2023 schedule will feature several familiar foes in non-conference play highlighted by the season-opening series against Virginia Tech, as well as a showdown with in-state foe Clemson at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C. for the second straight season on Mar. 28. The Cougars will face a trio of teams for the first time this spring with Air Force and Longwood scheduled to come to Patriots Point in March before Charleston travels to New Jersey for its first-ever meeting with CAA newcomer Monmouth in April.

“We are excited about the 2023 schedule,” Holbrook said. “We have a huge challenge right away on opening weekend with Virginia Tech at home, but we also have some big non-conference tests against Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Michigan State. Our conference looks as strong as it’s ever been and we look forward to those challenges as well. It should be an exciting season as we begin to make huge upgrades to our field and facility at Patriots Point!”

The Cougars will open the campaign against 2022 Super Regional participant Virginia Tech on Friday, February 17 at Patriots Point. Charleston’s home non-conference slate also includes weekend series against UMBC (Feb. 24-26) and Western Carolina (Apr. 21-23) as well as a two-and-one split series against Michigan State and Air Force on March 3-5. Midweek matchups with Coastal Carolina (Feb. 28), Longwood (Mar. 7-8), Wofford (Apr. 4), Charleston Southern (Apr. 11), Georgia Southern (May 10) and The Citadel (May 16) round out the Cougars’ non-conference slate at Patriots Point.

Coach Holbrook and the Cougars will hit the road for seven midweek games in non-conference play with trips to Clemson (Mar. 14), Appalachian State (Mar. 21), Coastal Carolina (Apr. 18), The Citadel (Apr. 19), Georgia Southern (Apr. 25) and Charleston Southern (May 9) on the schedule.

The 2023 CAA schedule will expand to a grueling 30-game test of depth and endurance with the addition of Monmouth, North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook to the league. Charleston will open its defense of its CAA regular season title on the road traveling to Williamsburg, Va. to take on William & Mary on Mar. 10-12.

The Cougars are slated to host Stony Brook (Mar. 17-19), Towson (Mar. 24-26), Hofstra (Apr. 7-9), Elon (Apr. 28-30) and UNCW (May 12-14) at Patriots Point. Trips to Delaware (Mar. 31-Apr. 2), Monmouth (Apr. 14-16), North Carolina A&T (May 5-7) and Northeastern (May 18-20) round out the Cougars’ league schedule.

Charleston will host the 2023 CAA Championship for the first time since 2016 with the six-team, double-elimination tournament taking place May 24-27 at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

