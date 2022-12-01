SC Lottery
Crews respond to massive fire on Johns Island, Stono Bridge closed

Crews are on Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple units from several jurisdictions are on the scene of a large structure fire Wednesday night.

Crews are on Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District. The district says they are assisting the Charleston Fire Department.

Witnesses have said that the size of the fire is massive.

While crews respond, the Charleston Police Department says Maybank Highway is closed in both directions in the area.

“People are not able to use the Stono Bridge to come onto or go off of Johns Island,” the department stated in a tweet.

Police say Maybank Highway is completely closed between Riverland Drive and River Road as well.

The smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away.
The smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away. (Jordan Kohler)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

