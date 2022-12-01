SC Lottery
Crews working to restore power to thousands in Dorchester County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says a pair of power failures in Dorchester County has 5,500 customers offline.

The larger of the two outages, centered in the Knightsville area, was reported before 1:30 p.m. and is affecting a total of 4,913 customers as of 1:40 p.m.

Dominion’s website estimates power will be restored by 4 p.m.

A smaller outage, which appeared to be centered near Newington Park, had another 529 customers without power. The utility’s website estimated that outage would be restored by 2 p.m.

Summerville High School was briefly evacuated after a power surge set off a fire alarm, Summerville Fire and Rescue Capt. Jeremiah Lee said. The students quickly returned to the school and Lee said their units were only at the scene for about 14 minutes.

The district sent a message to parents alerting them to multiple power, phone, and internet outages in the area affecting district schools.

:We are working closely with Dominion Energy, Spectrum, and Dorchester County and receiving constant updates,” the message states. “Buses will continue to run, and students will dismiss on time.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the outages.

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said crews have responded and were investigating.

