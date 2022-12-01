Deputies search for Burton woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Burton area.

Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, was last seen walking away from her home in Burton at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, deputies say.

She is known to frequent gas stations along Trask Parkway.

Peterson is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair styled with medium-length dreadlocks.

Deputies say she may have been wearing camouflage-printed pants at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Angie Crumpton at 843-255-3409 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

