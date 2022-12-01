SC Lottery
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings

In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction. (Source: Happily Furever After Rescue / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, Conn. (Gray News) – A dog with a missing ear, aptly named Van Gogh, has been adopted after his paintings for a fundraiser went viral.

According to Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut, the 7-year-old Boxer-pit bull mix arrived at a shelter with a badly injured ear that resulted from being used as a “bait dog” to train illegal fighting dogs.

His ear had to be amputated, and he was given the name Van Gogh, after the artist who famously cut off his ear.

Now in a loving environment, Van Gogh found a new hobby – painting pictures by licking the pigments through a plastic bag.

In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction.

Videos shared by Happily Furever After Rescue show some of Van Gogh’s paintings, along with a live demonstration of the pup recreating the human Van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night.”

The silent auction raised nearly $2,000, and Van Gogh’s paintings were so popular the rescue offered limited commissions for fans to purchase.

All the attention also helped Van Gogh find his forever family.

Cheers to you, Van Gogh!

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

