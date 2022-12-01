SC Lottery
Firefighters rescue driver trapped after head-on Beaufort County crash

A head-on crash, reported just after 9 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road, involved this Chevrolet Tahoe...
A head-on crash, reported just after 9 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road, involved this Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Econoline van.(Burton Fire District)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Beaufort County freed a driver who was trapped in an SUV that crashed head-on with a van.

The Burton Fire District responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne said. The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Econoline van. Byrne said the driver of the Tahoe was trapped inside the SUV because of heavy damage.

“Firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove the vehicle’s door and lift the dashboard off the driver so they could be removed,” Byrne said.

Burton firefighters responded Wednesday night to a crash involving this Ford Econoline van and...
Burton firefighters responded Wednesday night to a crash involving this Ford Econoline van and a Chevrolet Tahoe. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver of the SUV.(Burton Fire District)

Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS treated the drivers of both vehicles at the scene and took them to an area hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Byrne said it was the sixth crash this year in which Burton firefighters had to rescue passengers trapped inside a vehicle, the eighth crash on Joe Frazier Road this year and the third involving injuries.

