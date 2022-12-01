Forklift maker’s $40M expansion to bring 450 new jobs to Dorchester Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An industrial truck maker announced plans to expand operations at its Summerville facility.

KION North America’s $40 million expansion is expected to bring approximately 450 jobs to the West 5th Street facility.

The expansion will increase the manufacturing of core components such as forklift masts and add assembly lines for crane system installations, automated weld systems and new paint facilities.

“We are proud to be investing in South Carolina, particularly in Dorchester County. Both the state and county have been excellent partners in this process,” KION North America President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Dawley said. “The KION Group is highly committed to expanding in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and believes customers deserve products customized for these markets. We look forward to reaching more customers with our full-scale traditional lift truck portfolio and custom solutions such as automation, telematics and fleet management.”

Job development credits and a $500,000 set-aside grant to assist with site preparation and construction costs were approved by the Coordinating Council for Economic Development.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2024.

