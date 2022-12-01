SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man suspected in Hilton Head Island woman’s death dies, deputies say

Brenda Carman, 61, of Hilton Head, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22,...
Brenda Carman, 61, of Hilton Head, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22, Beaufort County deputies say. Crews found her remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management area on Nov. 14.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say the man suspected of killing a woman whose remains were discovered last month died Thursday afternoon as deputies searched for him.

Michael D. Wilson, 66, died Thursday at the Indigo Run home he shared with Brenda Carman. A release from the sheriff’s office states that while they had not publicly named Wilson as being suspected in Carman’s death, he was the “sole person of interest” in their investigation.

Deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to the home where a suicide attempt was reported. EMS pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22. Investigators were able to determine that the last-known public sighting of her occurred on Aug. 9, when she left her attorney’s office where deputies said she was discussing a legal separation from Wilson.

A forensic examination of evidence collected at the home the two shared led investigators to search in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island.

Crews found the remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management area on Nov. 14. Authorities confirmed on Nov. 29 that the remains were those of Carman.

Deputies say that the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession...
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office says remains found in Eutawville on Nov. 12 were those...
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from...
Pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society found safe
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
The leaders behind the ‘Rethink Folly Road’ initiative are asking the public to fill out a...
Give your input on proposed Folly Beach Shuttle
Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the...
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures