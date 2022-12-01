Man suspected in Hilton Head Island woman’s death dies, deputies say

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say the man suspected of killing a woman whose remains were discovered last month died Thursday afternoon as deputies searched for him.

Michael D. Wilson, 66, died Thursday at the Indigo Run home he shared with Brenda Carman. A release from the sheriff’s office states that while they had not publicly named Wilson as being suspected in Carman’s death, he was the “sole person of interest” in their investigation.

Deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to the home where a suicide attempt was reported. EMS pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22. Investigators were able to determine that the last-known public sighting of her occurred on Aug. 9, when she left her attorney’s office where deputies said she was discussing a legal separation from Wilson.

A forensic examination of evidence collected at the home the two shared led investigators to search in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island.

Crews found the remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management area on Nov. 14. Authorities confirmed on Nov. 29 that the remains were those of Carman.

Deputies say that the investigation is continuing.

