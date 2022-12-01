McCall Makes History; 14 Chants Earn Postseason Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall made history, as he is the first football student-athlete to win the Conference Player of the Year award three times in football in the history of the Sun Belt Conference.

McCall has won the highest conference award, voted on by the league’s head coaches and media members, for a third consecutive year, also a Sun Belt Conference record.

Also picking up an individual honor from the conference was wide receiver Jared Brown, as the redshirt freshman was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.

In addition to the two individual awards, nine Chanticleers picked up All-Sun Belt honors, while four others garnered honorable mention accolades. Joining McCall on the All-Sun Belt first team was center Willie Lampkin, while earning a spot on the second team were bandit end Josaiah Stewart and cornerback Lance Boykin.

The Chants had five players named to the third team in offensive lineman Antwine Loper, tight end Jacob Jenkins, wide receiver Sam Pinckney, nose tackle Jerrod Clark, and linebacker JT Killen, while running back CJ Beasley, linebacker Shane Bruce, bandit end Adrian Hope, and wide receiver Tyson Mobley were all named honorable mention.

Grayson McCall – Player of the Year / First-Team All-Sun Belt

Named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and an All-Sun Belt first-team pick for the third straight season, McCall has etched his names both in the conference and Coastal Carolina record books.

With his top five receivers gone from last year and three new starters along the offensive line this season, McCall continued to show he is the best player in the Sun Belt in 2022. He has been named a 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist and earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 list, the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 list, and the 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list.

Despite missing the last two games of the regular season, McCall still ranks among the leaders not only in the Sun Belt Conference but in all of FBS - 176.1 passing efficiency (1st SBC/2nd NCAA), 68.9 completion percentage (1st SBC/8th NCAA), 9.48 yards per pass attempt (2nd SBC/3rd NCAA), 16.7 points responsible for per game (2nd SBC/21st NCAA), 13.77 yards per pass completion (3rd SBC/14th NCAA), 257.1 passing yards per game (3rd SBC/32nd NCAA), 275.4 total offensive yards per game (3rd SBC/34th NCAA), 21 passing touchdowns (5th SBC/37th NCAA), and 150 points responsible for (5th SBC/40th NCAA).

This season, McCall’s 21 touchdowns to one interception ratio is among the leaders in all of FBS, while he has also thrown a touchdown pass in 22-straight games dating back two years. He also threw for over 245 yards in seven of nine games played this year and had three touchdowns tosses in five different games on the season.

McCall’s presence on the field by far is the most impactful for any team this season. In the two games without McCall, CCU went 1-1 with an average of 16.5 points, 272.0 total yards of offense, and 142.0 passing yards per game. In the nine games with McCall in the shotgun prior to his injury, CCU was 8-1 with an average of 32.2 points, 439.6 total yards of offense, and 265.0 passing yards per game. In the last three years as a starter, McCall is 28-3 overall and 17-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Jared Brown – Freshman of the Year

Tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, the redshirt freshman was a difference maker all over the field this season, as he has been asked to line up at running back, slot, and on the outside for the Coastal offense due to injuries.

Named a 2022 Pro Football Network Midseason All-American honorable mention selection, a 2022 The Athletic Midseason Freshman All-American first-team member, and a 2022 College Football News Midseason Freshman All-American first-team honoree, Brown is second on the team with 42 receptions for 709 receiving yards and an average of 64.5 receiving yards per game. His yards per reception average of 16.9 ranks ninth in the SBC and 46th overall nationally.

He is tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns, which have all been over 50-plus yards on the year, and has also recorded 20 rushes for 187 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield, with the touchdown a 45-yard scamper. He became the first freshman in CCU history to record back-to-back 100-yard receiving games with 129 yards at Georgia State (Sept. 22) and 139 yards against Georgia Southern (Oct. 1). He has had at least one reception in all 11 games this season and has totaled 896 yards of total offense on the year, a CCU team high. His six total touchdowns in league play are tied for fifth in the SBC, while his 16.9 yards per catch in conference action ranks eighth.

Willie Lampkin – First-Team All-Sun Belt

A two-time All-Sun Belt second-team the last two seasons, Lampkin picked up first-team all-conference accolades this year. Making the move from guard to center this year, Lampkin has made 11 starts to extend his streak to 36 consecutive starts for his CCU career.

Named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, the junior was the top-graded offensive lineman for CCU in seven of the 11 games on the year, grading out at 85 percent or higher in all 11 contests. To date, he has totaled 35 knockdown blocks this year, including a season-high 11 in the season-opening win over Army (Sept. 3). He also had three takedown blocks in wins at Georgia State (Sept. 22), at ULM (Oct. 8) and against ODU (Oct. 15), and has helped lead CCU’s offense to the fifth-best rushing offense in the SBC at 166.5 yards per contest despite missing the top three running backs most of the season.

Josaiah Stewart – Second-Team All-Sun Belt

Picking up his second All-Sun Belt honor this year, earning second-team recognition this year after garnering first-team honors after a record-setting freshman season last year.

Making a position change from defensive end to bandit end this year, Stewart has seen teams game plan for him all year long as he has received a double team or an extra blocker over 85 percent of the time this season. He finished the regular season with 9.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks to go along with five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and 32 total tackles, including 14 solo stops. His 9.0 tackles-for-loss are tied for the team-high and rank among the league’s best.

Stewart recorded four tackles or more in five games on the year, including six stops in the win over Army (Sept. 3). He also finished with at least 0.5 tackle-for-loss in six games on the year, including 3.0 versus Southern Miss (Nov. 12).

Lance Boykin – Second-Team All-Sun Belt

A co-captain on the defensive side of the ball, Boykin earned second-team honors in his second year at CCU. A 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl invitee, the redshirt senior cornerback was named a 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl “Breakout Defensive Player of the Week” (Nov. 14), as he had three tackles and a career-high four pass breakups in the home win over USM.

Despite missing a game due to a concussion, he is second on the team with 50 tackles and leads the Chants’ defense with eight pass breakups and 10 passes defended. His average of one pass defended per game ranks in the top 10 in the SBC.

He is also tied for the team lead with two interceptions, while also adding 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sack, and one forced fumble on the year. He has recorded a career-high seven tackles three times on the season, all coming in wins over Buffalo (Sept. 17), ULM (Oct. 8), and Marshall (Oct. 29).

Antwine Loper – Third-Team All-Sun Belt

A 2020 All-Sun Belt honorable mention two years ago, Loper received third-team honors this season for his play along the offensive line. The most experienced returner on the offensive line for CCU this year, and one of only two starters, Loper moved from left tackle to right tackle prior to the start of the year.

Loper has started in all 11 games on the season and has graded out at 85 percent or higher in seven of those contests, including a 97 percent in the win over USM (Nov. 12). He has totaled 20 knockdown blocks this year, including four in wins over Army (Sept. 3) and Marshall (Oct. 29), and also added three takedown blocks in home wins over App State (Nov. 3) and USM. The super senior has helped lead CCU to the fifth-best rushing offense in the SBC at 166.5 yards per contest despite missing the top three running backs most of the season.

Jacob Jenkins – Third-Team All-Sun Belt

In his first year in the Teal and Bronze, Jenkins was named to the All-Sun Belt third team. Battling injuries all season long, Jenkins has been a weapon for the CCU offense after transferring in from Jacksonville State. He has hauled in 11 receptions for 149 yards on the year, with five of those catches going for touchdowns, which is tied for the team lead.

Jenkins’ five touchdown catches in just nine games are second among all tight ends in FBS in regards to touchdowns per game average and is tied for the most in the Sun Belt.

In just nine games played, he is averaging 13.6 yards per catch and has also helped lead the way for the Chants’ rushing attack this year.

Sam Pinckney – Third-Team All-Sun Belt

A newcomer to the Chants but not to the league, Pinckney picked up All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the second time in his career with his third-team recognition. He earned second-team honors in 2020 while at Georgia State.

The graduate transfer has made an impact in his first year at Coastal this season, as the veteran receiver leads the Chants with 56 receptions, 836 receiving yards, and an average of 76.0 yards per game. He also has two receiving touchdowns on the year.

His 76.0 receiving yards per game average ranks fourth in the SBC and 46th nationally, while he ranks sixth in the SBC in receiving yards (836) and seventh in receptions per game (5.1). His 41 catches in SBC play are tied for third in the league, while his 577 receiving yards in league play rank eighth.

Named to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award watch list, Pinckney has had at least one catch in all 11 games this season and totaled 100-plus receiving yards in wins over Buffalo (Sept. 17), ULM (Oct. 8), Old Dominion (Oct. 15), and Southern Miss (Nov. 12).

With his four 100-yard receiving games this year, he is one of only six players in the Sun Belt Conference to do that, after having five 100-yard receiving games in four years at Georgia State (2017-20).

Jerrod Clark – Third-Team All-Sun Belt

Voted a team captain by his teammates, Clark has taken the responsibilities of the CCU defense on his shoulders, and for his efforts, he garnered all-conference honors for the first time in his career.

The nose tackle is seventh on the team with 39 total tackles and tied for the team lead with 9.0 tackles-for-loss. He also has 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, and one blocked field goal.

The big man in the middle has been a force all season long on the defensive front for CCU despite not filling up the stat sheet each week. He has been the key to the CCU defense holding six teams to under 100 yards rushing as a team for the game this season, including in SBC play versus Georgia State (Sept. 22), Marshall (Oct. 29), App State (Nov. 3), and Southern Miss (Nov. 12).

He has had three or more tackles in eight different games on the year and has recorded at least 0.5 tackle-for-loss in eight of 11 games played this year.

JT Killen – Third-Team All-Sun Belt

Killen picked up his first all-conference honor this season after sitting behind All-Sun Belt linebackers Silas Kelly and Teddy Gallagher for three years. Killen has made his mark this year in leading the CCU defense, as he has a team-high 89 total tackles and ranks in the top five on the team in tackles-for-loss (6.0), sacks (2.5), and pass breakups (4) while also adding two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and a team-high three fumble recoveries.

He ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in total tackles (89) and fourth in assisted tackles (62), as he is always around the football. His three fumble recoveries are tops in the league.

Killen has recorded double-digit tackles in three games on the year, with a career-high 13 in the road win at ULM (Oct. 8), and 10 stops in wins at home over Buffalo (Sept. 27) and Southern Miss (Nov. 12). He has totaled five tackles or more in every game this year, showing consistency. He has also been key in helping the defense hold six different opponents to under 100 rushing yards for the game, including four conference opponents in Georgia State, Marshall, App State, and Southern Miss.

CJ Beasley – Honorable Mention

Ranked fourth on the depth chart to start the season, Beasley carried the Chants’ rushing attack for two-thirds of the season with four running backs going down due to injury over the first six weeks.

He leads the team with 130 carries for 672 yards and an average of 61.09 yards per game and is tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry this year ranks sixth in the SBC and 60th nationally, while his 672 rushing yards overall are 11th in the SBC.

With each of CCU’s top three running backs out due to injury, Beasley ran 25 times for 142 yards in the road win at Georgia State (Sept. 22) and had 15 carries for 115 yards and two scores in the road win at ULM (Oct. 8). As the only scholarship running back active in that three-game stretch, he also had 12 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in the win over Georgia Southern (Oct. 1).

Beasley has also been a threat out of the backfield this season, with 17 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown.

In conference play, Beasley’s 469 rushing yards rank 10th, despite only carrying the ball 95 times, which ranks 13th overall.

Shane Bruce – Honorable Mention

Battling injuries throughout the season, Bruce is tied for third on the team with 45 total tackles while playing in only eight games. The redshirt sophomore linebacker has also recorded 2.0 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery this year.

Named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 31) after recording a career-high 11 tackles and recovering a fumble in the road win at Marshall (Oct. 29), Bruce has posted six tackles or more in five games on the season, including tallying seven stops in back-to-back home wins over Appalachian State (Nov. 3) and Southern Miss (Nov. 12). He has also been vital in helping the defense hold six different opponents to under 100 rushing yards for the game, including four conference opponents in Georgia State, Marshall, App State, and Southern Miss.

Adrian Hope – Honorable Mention

Hope has made an impact in his first and only year with the Teal and Bronze after transferring in as a graduate transfer this season. The bandit end leads the team with 5.5 sacks despite splitting time with Stewart. He also has 27 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss, which are the third-most on the team, three quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups.

Transferring in after a standout career at Furman (FCS), Hope proved he could play at the FBS level with five tackles in his CCU debut against Army (Sept. 3). He also had five tackles and 1.5 sacks in the home win over USM (Nov. 12), and added four stops and a season-high 2.0 sacks in the victory over App State (Nov. 3).

He turned up his play in conference action with 7.0 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks in eight conference games.

Tyson Mobley – Honorable Mention

In his third year at Coastal, Mobley has been Mr. Consistency, having played in 11 games for CCU on the year and making at least one reception in each contest. He is third on the team with 29 catches for 369 yards and an average of 33.6 yards per game. His four receiving touchdowns are third on the team as well.

The Florida native had a season-best five catches for 64 yards in the home win over App State (Nov. 3) and hauled in a touchdown pass in wins over GWU (Sept. 10) and Buffalo (Sept. 17). He also had the lone score in the Chants’ regular-season loss at JMU (Nov. 26).

As CCU’s punt returner this season due to his sure hands, he has returned eight punts for 44 yards on the year.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison

Defensive Player of the Year

Carlton Martial, Troy

Newcomer of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison

Freshman of the Year

Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina

Coach of the Year

Jon Sumrall, Troy

All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

OL – Jake Andrews, Troy

OL – Anderson Hardy, App State

TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State

WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison

WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy

DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB – Nick Hampton, App State

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy

DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Burns, Louisiana

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison

TE – Henry Pearson, App State

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Levi Bell, Texas State

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy

DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison

DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana

LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall

DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama

P – Devyn McCormick, ULM

RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State

AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison

RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern

OL – James Jackson, South Alabama

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State

OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State

OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina

TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina

WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina

WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy

LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison

LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina

LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss

DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss

DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss

P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss

RS – Milan Tucker, App State

AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama

All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions

App State

QB – Chase Brice (RS Sr., QB – Grayson, Ga.)

RB – Nate Noel (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

WR – Kaedin Robinson (RS So., WR – Asheville, N.C.)

LB – Jalen McLeod (So., LB – Washington, D.C.)

Arkansas State

QB – James Blackman (RS Sr., QB – South Bay, Fla.)

OL – Jordan Rhodes (RS Sr., OL – Fairburn, Ga.)

WR – Champ Flemings (RS Sr., WR – Pasadena, Calif.)

DL – TW Ayers (RS Jr., DL – Lamar, Mo.)

Coastal Carolina

RB – CJ Beasley (RS So., RB – Norfolk, Va.)

WR – Tyson Mobley (Jr., WR – Longwood, Fla.)

DL – Adrian Hope (Super Sr., DL – Ocala, Fla.)

LB – Shane Bruce (RS So., LB – Carrollton, Ga.)

Georgia Southern

WR – Derwin Burgess Jr. (So., WR – Riverdale, Ga.)

WR – Jeremy Singleton (RS Sr., WR – New Orleans, La.)

DB – Anthony Wilson (RS Jr., DB – Columbia, S.C.)

K – Alex Raynor (RS Jr., K – Kennesaw, Ga.)

Georgia State

QB – Darren Grainger (RS Sr., QB – Conway, S.C.)

RB – Tucker Gregg (Sr., RB – Chatsworth, Ga.)

DL – Javon Denis (RS Jr., DL – Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

K – Michael Hayes (RS Jr, K – Florence, S.C.)

James Madison

TE – Drew Painter (RS Sr., TE – Hershey, Pa.)

LB – Jailin Walker (So., LB – Richmond, Va.)

DB – Sam Kidd (RS Sr., DB – Reston, Va.)

DB – Jordan Swann (RS Sr., DB – Newark, Del.)

Louisiana

RB – Chris Smith (RS Jr., RB – Louisville, Miss.)

TE – Neal Johnson (Jr., TE – Mesquite, Texas)

TE – Johnny Lumpkin (RS Sr., TE – Atlanta, Ga.)

LB – Kris Moncrief (Sr., LB – Raleigh, Miss.)

ULM

DL – Caleb Thomas (Gr., DL – Mansfield, Texas)

LB – Quae Drake (Jr. LB – Wadley, Ala.)

LB – Zack Woodard (Gr., LB – Thomasville, Ala.)

K – Calum Sutherland (6th Yr., K – Keller, Texas)

Marshall

WR – Corey Gammage (RS Jr., WR – Delray Beach, Fla.)

DL – Koby Cumberlander (RS SR., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

LB – Eli Neal (Jr., LB – Memphis, Tenn.)_

DB – Andre Sam (6th Yr., DB – Iowa, La.)

Old Dominion

RB – Blake Watson (RS Jr., RB – Queens, N.Y.)

DL – Alonzo Ford Jr. (So., DL – Richmond, Va.)

DB – R’Tarriun Johnson (RS Sr., DB – Wiggins, Miss.)

P – Ethan Duane (So., P – Melbourne, Australia)

South Alabama

QB – Carter Bradley (Jr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.)

WR – Devin Voisin (So., WR – Crestview, Fla.)

DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas (RS So., DL – Riverdale, Ga.)

DB – Jaden Voisin (So., DB – Crestview, Fla.)

Southern Miss

DL – Jalen Williams (RS So., DL – Tylertown, Miss.)

LB – Daylen Gill (Sr., LB – Louisville, Miss.)

LB – Averie Habas (Jr., LB – Rice Lake, Wis.)

DB – Natrone Brooks (Sr., DB – Starkville, Miss.)

Texas State

WR – Ashtyn Hawkins (So., WR – Desoto, Texas)

LB – Jordan Revels (Jr., LB – Houston, Texas)

DB – Tory Spears (RS Jr., DB – Houston, Texas)

K – Seth Keller (RS Jr., K – Colleyville, Texas)

Troy

WR – Tez Johnson (So., WR – Pinson, Ala.)

LB – KJ Robertson (Sr., LB – Alabaster, Ala.)

DB – Dell Pettus (Jr., DB – Harvest, Ala.)

DB – Craig Slocum Jr. (Sr., DB – Lake Butler, Fla.)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.