SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.

Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.

McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession...
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office says remains found in Eutawville on Nov. 12 were those...
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

Latest News

Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the...
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona county certifies election after judge’s order
Several sets of children's clothing have been recalled over a lead poisoning risk.
Disney-themed children’s clothing sets recalled due to lead poisoning hazard
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme