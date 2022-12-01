SC Lottery
Merging galaxies captured by James Webb telescope

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST
(CNN) - The James Webb Space Telescope captured an out-of-this-world image of two galaxies merging.

The merging takes place about 500 million light years from Earth in the Delphinus constellation.

NASA officials said the swirling shape made by the galaxies came as they started to unite, disturbing their individual shapes.

The dots of light seen in the background are other distant galaxies.

Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron saw the image during a visit to NASA Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

