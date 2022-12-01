North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is out on bond after police say she went shopping with her daughters and left a toddler at home.

Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 6:48 p.m. to an apartment complex on Lowell Drive Wednesday where an off-duty officer found a child in the road.

Gilliard told police she took her two daughters to the store but left her 2-year-old son alone at home, an incident report states. While she was gone, the child walked down the stairs and left the home, the report states.

A judge set a $15,000 personal recognizance bond for Gilliard and she has since been released from the Al Cannon Detention Center, according to jail records.

Officers say a family member will take care of her children while the Department of Social Services investigates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.