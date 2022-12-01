Pearl Harbor Day memorial service, blood drive coming to Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is hosting an event honoring South Carolinians killed during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the museum will honor the 25 known South Carolinians with a free service aboard the USS Yorktown.

The service is organized in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10624 and will feature a wreath laying, tolling of a bell and traditional gun salute.

Admission to the museum will be waived from 10-11 a.m. for the service.

In addition to the memorial service, the museum is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Donors will receive free parking at the museum and a $20 e-gift card. Donors will also be entered into a raffle for a Myrtle Beach vacation and a $500 Airbnb gift card.

Appointments can be made at patriotspoint.org or thebloodconnection.org.

