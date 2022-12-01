SC Lottery
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Police say Murray was last seen in the Charleston area on Wednesday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Charisma Murray, 16, was last seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the on-duty detective.

