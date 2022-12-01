Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Charisma Murray, 16, was last seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the on-duty detective.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.