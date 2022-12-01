Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August.

Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

Police say the family of 39-year-old Naikeish Coardes says they have not heard from her since August. (North Charleston Police)

Coardes does not have a vehicle and is known to travel by foot. She is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact North Charleston Police Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or via email at csteinbrunner@northcharleston.org.

