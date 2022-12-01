Pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston say a pot-bellied pig who was stolen over Thanksgiving weekend has been returned.

“Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from the Charleston Animal Society’s barn, has been returned to the shelter after the man who took her confessed, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

Today NCPD detectives were provided information of possible whereabouts of a person who was responsible for the burglary on 11/26/2022 at 2455 Remount Rd. which is the Charleston Animal Society where multiple items were stolen including a pot-bellied pig. pic.twitter.com/yYhTgyX8UA — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) December 1, 2022

William Arthur Panasiewicz, 30, has been charged with second degree burglary, police say.

William Arthur Panasiewicz, 30, has been charged with second degree burglary, police say. (Charleston County Detention Center)

“We are thankful that Piggie Stardust is back in our safety and are appalled that someone would violate the sanctity of this safe haven for animals by breaking in our facilities and stealing her. We also applaud the City of North Charleston emergency responders who discovered her while responding in the line of duty,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said in a release. “We will observe and continue to monitor Piggie Stardust’s condition following the ordeal she had to suffer.”

The pig had been found as a stray at a Home Depot in North Charleston on Nov. 16. The pig was taken to the shelter for her protection and care.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.